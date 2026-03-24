Women Abuse Co-Passengers In Delhi Metro, Police Take Cognisance Of Viral Video

Delhi Police has taken cognisance of a video that surfaced on social media in which a group of women are purportedly hurling abuses at fellow female passengers inside a women's coach of the metro, an official said on Tuesday.

The video is being verified by the station house officer (SHO) of Janakpuri Metro police station.

It shows four to five women hurling abuses at women inside a Delhi Metro coach, causing distress among passengers.

A senior police officer said that the authenticity and exact sequence of events are being examined. SHO of Janakpuri Metro is verifying the matter, and appropriate legal action will be taken accordingly, he added.

Police are also working to identify the women involved and ascertain the date of the incident. Further action will be initiated based on the findings of the inquiry, they added.

A woman who was present in the coach said the incident began when a passenger with visual impairment asked which station the train had reached.

“These girls were creating a lot of noise. When we tried to inform her about the station, she couldn't hear us, so we requested that they lower their voices. That's when they began abusing us,” she said.

She claimed that several other passengers on the coach felt both provoked and unsafe during the episode.

“The women's coach in the metro is considered one of the safest modes of transport for us. I request the Delhi Metro and Delhi Police to look into this matter. Because of such incidents, even the metro no longer feels safe. Where are we supposed to go? How are we meant to feel secure?” she said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)