Woman's Body With Multiple Stab Wounds Found In Delhi: Police

The body of a 35-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds was recovered from her rented home in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar, police said today.

The dead, identified as Rekha Rani, had lived at the rented home in Ganesh Nagar with her 16-year-old daughter for 15 years, the police said.

Officers at Tilak Nagar police station received a PCR call at 12.38 pm. When a team reached the house, they found the door locked, they said.

When they opened the door, they found Rekha Rani's body.

In her statement, the victim's daughter said she was sleeping in her room after taking medicine as she was unwell. Unaware that her mother had already been killed, she called Rekha Rani over the phone thinking she might be in another room, a police officer said.

When Rekha Rani did not answer, she checked in another room and found her mother's male friend there. When she asked him about her mother, she was told that Rekha Rani had gone out and was told to go out herself.

Sensing something suspicious, Rekha Rani's daughter left the house. The suspect also locked the door and left soon after, the officer said.

It has been revealed that the woman suffered two injuries from a sharp weapon, one on the jaw and neck and the other on her hand, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Ghanshyam Bansal said.

A case under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered on the dead's daughter's complaint, Mr Bansal said.

A team has been constituted to trace the accused and footage from nearby CCTV cameras are being analysed, the police said.

