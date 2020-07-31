Woman Killed In Road Accident In Delhi, One Arrested: Police

The incident took place on Wednesday. (Representational)

A 23-year-old woman was killed after a speeding canter hit a bicycle in north Delhi's Civil Lines area, following which the driver of the vehicle was arrested, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Wednesday. The person who died has been identified as Baby, a resident of Loni in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district, they said.

A complaint was lodged by Baby's husband Prince Kumar (25) regarding the accident, the police said.

According to the complainant, he was returning home from Sadar Bazar along with his wife on Wednesday when the speeding canter hit their bicycle around 12 pm and the couple fell on the road, they said.

The canter driver stopped to check on the couple. Baby was rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre where she was declared brought dead, they added.

"A case under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at Civil Lines police station and the accused driver has been arrested," senior police official (north) Monika Bhardwaj said.

The accused has been identified as Sabir (51), a resident of Abu Fazal in Okhla, the police said.