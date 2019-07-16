Woman Killed, 4 Injured After Bus Hits Other Vehicles In Central Delhi

The driver said he lost control of the bus after its break failed. (Representational)

A woman was killed and four men were injured after a speeding cluster bus crashed into two auto-rickshaws and one e-rickshaw in central Delhi's Anand Parbat area Monday, police said.

The accident happened around 8.30 am in front of MCD North Zone's office after the bus driver lost control over the wheels, they said.

The bus coming from Nand Nagri had dropped all passengers and was returning to Anand Parbat bus stand, when its driver, Joginder Singh (48), allegedly rammed it into the vehicles and crushed a 65-year-old woman, Bhaggo Devi, to death, a senior police officer said.

The woman was returning home after purchasing milk, the officer said.

She and four men injured in the accident were rushed to Lady Harding hospital by passersby, the officer added.

She was declared brought dead by doctors while the men - an auto-rickshaw driver and his passengers - were discharged after primary treatment. They had suffered minor injuries on head, back and hand.

The bus driver was caught by the public and handed over to police.

He was arrested after a case was registered, police said.

The driver said he lost control of the bus after its break failed.

However, police said his claim was under investigation.

A medical examination of the bus driver has confirmed he was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident, police added.

