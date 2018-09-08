Woman Jumps In Front Of Train In Delhi's Chhatarpur Metro Station, Dies

The woman, who died on the spot, was yet to be identified and was believed to be in her 40s.

Delhi | | Updated: September 08, 2018 22:10 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Woman Jumps In Front Of Train In Delhi's Chhatarpur Metro Station, Dies

The incident led to delay in operations of some trains on the Yellow Line

New Delhi: 

A woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a Metro train at Chhatarpur station Saturday, according to police.

The woman, who died on the spot, was yet to be identified, the police said, adding that she was believed to be in her 40s.

The body will be sent for post-mortem once the woman is identified, the police added.

The incident, which took place at 4 pm, led to delay in operations of some trains on the Yellow Line of the network. Services resumed a few minutes later, Metro officials said.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Chhatarpur Metro StationDelhi metroDelhi metro suicide

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tamil NewsNews in BanglaLive TVTrain StatusPNR StatusJio Phone 2Mi MobilesPrice ComparisonDominos OffersFlipkart offersZomato OffersAsia Cup 2018Mi New PhonesBezel Less PhonesHot Deals

................................ Advertisement ................................