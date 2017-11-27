Woman Denied Boarding At Delhi Airport For 'Abnormal Behavior'

A woman passenger, who was to travel to Norway, was denied boarding on Sunday at the international airport here due to "unusual and abnormal behaviour", according to CISF and police officials.The passenger, Panasenko Olena, was to take a Finnair flight to travel to Norway through Helsinki. As she created ruckus in the check-in area of the terminal building, she was not allowed to board the aircraft and was later handed over to the Delhi Police, they said.The passenger was taken to Safdarjung hospital for medical test and since she was a Norwegian citizen, the Norwegian Embassy has been informed, a Delhi police official said.The incident took place at around 10 am on Sunday morning."A woman passenger namely Panasenko Olena, who was travelling to Norway via Helsinki by AY 122 was not accepted by airline due to unusual and abnormal behaviour," a CISF official said.A spokesperson of the Indira Gandhi International Airport here confirmed the incident and said due care was taken of the passenger. She was also administered basic medication to calm her down, the spokesperson added.A senior doctor from the Chandigarh's Post Graduate Institute, who was at the airport when the incident happened, told PTI that the woman passenger had "psychiatric fists" and needed some sedatives to control her condition."At times, she was lying on the floor and at times shouting at the top of her voice. She was violent also and from her condition it looked as she had psychiatric fists," the doctor said.The Delhi Police official said the woman passenger has been admitted to the hospital as she was found "mentally disturbed" after the medical examination."We have not registered any case as she is mentally disturbed. We are trying to gather more information about her," he said. She came to India on November 10 on tourist visa and had visited Vrindavan and Rishikesh, he added.