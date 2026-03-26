"Better Get Serious Before It's Too Late": Trump Warns Iran as War Drags On

US President Donald Trump claimed that Iran had been "begging" for a deal but has publicly maintained that they are just "looking at our proposal". In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that Iran has been "militarily obliterated" and that they have "zero chance of a comeback".

He called Iranian negotiators "strange" and warned them to start taking things seriously before "it is too late".

"The Iranian negotiators are very different and “strange.” They are “begging” us to make a deal, which they should be doing since they have been militarily obliterated, with zero chance of a comeback, and yet they publicly state that they are only “looking at our proposal.” WRONG!!! They better get serious soon, before it is too late, because once that happens, there is NO TURNING BACK, and it won't be pretty! President DJT", Trump wrote.

Trump's comments come after he claimed Iran was desperate to make a deal to end nearly four weeks of fighting, contradicting the Iranian foreign minister who said his country was reviewing a US proposal but had ​no intention of holding talks to wind down the conflict.

Trump, speaking later on Wednesday at an event in Washington, said Iranian leaders "are negotiating, by the way, and they want to make a deal ⁠so badly, but they're afraid to say it because they will be killed by their own people. They're also afraid they'll be killed by us."

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, Trump wants to end this war before May 14, when he is due to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing for talks that have been postponed because of the conflict in Iran.

Amid talks to end the war, Israel said on Thursday it killed Commodore Alireza Tangsiri, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard's navy.

Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz said Tangsiri was responsible for bombing operations that have blocked ships from crossing the Strait of Hormuz. He said the strike should serve as a “clear message” to top Iranian military officials that the Israeli military would hunt them down.