Woman Attempts Suicide At Delhi Metro Station, Rescued

A CISF official rescued the woman at Delhi's Inderlok metro station. (File)

A 21-year-old woman was stopped by a CISF official when she was attempting to commit suicide at a Delhi Metro station on Tuesday, a senior official said.

He said the incident took place around 7:30 AM at the Inderlok station when CISF Assistant sub-inspector Umesh Panday noticed a woman climbing to the foot-over bridge linked to the station in order to leap towards the road below.

The official hastily pulled her back and brought her to the station control room where her husband also reached after sometime, they said.

The couple from Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh and they had some dispute due to which the woman decided to take the extreme step, the official said.

"Suicides are quite frequently reported in the Delhi Metro and hence CISF personnel have been asked to remain extra vigilant towards these instances. The prompt action of the official saved a valuable life today," he said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.