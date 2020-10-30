Woman Arrested In Delhi 18 Years After Cheating Case Filed Against Her In Jammu

During the course of investigation, the allegations were proved against the accused.(Reoresentational)

A missing woman was arrested from Delhi on Thursday by the Crime Branch police, 18 years after being booked in a case of cheating in Jammu, officials said.

The J&K Crime Branch arrested criminal Sukreti Gupta, wife of Suram Chand and from Jammu, in a case registered against her in 2005 for cheating and duping one person of Rs 1.85 lakh, they said.

The accused was at large and constantly evading arrest since being chargesheeted in the case in a court back in 2006, they said. Thereafter, the court had declared the accused as an absconder.

With meticulous planning and effective coordination, the Crime Branch team got specific inputs and raided a hideout in New Delhi where she was arrested, they added.

A written complaint of crime in 2002 was reported in the Crime Branch in Jammu by complainant Padam Singh against the accused. On receipt of the complaint, the Crime Branch had initiated a preliminary enquiry into the matter.

During the course of investigation, the allegations were proved against the accused among others and the chargesheet was produced in court in November 2006.

