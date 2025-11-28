Gujarat Students Caught Copying From Smartwatches Using AI Tool During Exam

Two students of Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA), studying in a university in Gujarat's Surat, were caught copying through their smartwatches using an Artificial Intelligence (AI) tool during their semester exam, an official said on Friday.

The incident took place in Veer Narmad South Gujarat University on Wednesday.

This is perhaps the first reported incident in the state wherein students were caught cheating in exams with the help of AI tools and high-tech gadgets.

"The supervisor of an exam centre noticed a boy and a girl, both students of BCA, reading something from their wrist watches. The supervisor got alerted because these students were making suspicious moves," the university Vice-Chancellor Kishorsinh Chavda said.

"It turned out that both of them were getting live answers from an AI tool installed on their smart watches. After that, the university imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on each of them for indulging in this malpractice during the exam," he said.

After the incident, the university issued a fresh set of guidelines and barred students from carrying any electronic or communication gadget, which can be connected to the internet, Chavda said, adding that mobile phones were already banned.

"Now, students will not be allowed to carry gadgets, such as smart watches, earbuds, electronic pens and rings, which can be connected through Wi-Fi," he said.

