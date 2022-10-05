Woman, 86, Stabbed To Death Allegedly By Ex-Driver During Robbery In Delhi

The man was fired from his duty just a few days ago, police said. (Representational)

An 86-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her ex-driver who had entered her house in outer Delhi's Rani Bagh area for robbing it, police said on Wednesday.

Accused Gopal managed to rob Rs 3,20,000 after killing the senior citizen and fled from the spot. The incident took place on Tuesday around 7:16 pm, they said.

The man was fired from his duty just a few days ago, police said.

The woman was brutally assaulted. Her family rushed her to Maya Muni Ram Hospital in Pitampura where doctors declared her brought dead, a senior police officer said.

From the enquiry of the crime scene, it was found that a room on the balcony side had blood splattered on its wall and blood-stained artificial teeth, a pair of ladies chappal and eyeglasses were lying on the floor, he said.

The mobile crime team of the outer district were called on the spot, which inspected the spot and picked up the exhibits, the officer said.

Statement of her son was recorded and subsequently, a case was registered, he added.

The CCTV cameras and all the routes of the culprits were analysed and the accused was apprehended from his rented room in Pitampura village, police said.

At the time of apprehension accused was packing his luggage and about to run away along with his wife, they said.

"During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he was aware that a lot of money was kept in the almirah in the house of the complainant. On Tuesday, he planned the robbery alone," said Sameer Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer).

Hiding a knife with him, he roamed near the house the whole day to know the whereabouts of its residents, he said.

In the evening, he waited outside the NDPL office for about two hours to enter the house, which he entered soon after the complainant left for a walk with his wife. The elderly woman was already inside the house of which the accused had no knowledge, he said.

She started making noise when he entered the house, so he stabbed her in the neck with his knife, robbed the money from the almirah and ran away, he added.

The robbed amount and weapon of offence were recovered from the possession of the accused, police said.

