Delhi Couple Sent To 14-Day Custody For Racist Attack On Arunachal Women

A Delhi court on Wednesday sent a couple accused of hurling racial slurs at their neighbours from Arunachal Pradesh to 14 days of judicial custody.

The accused, Ruby Jain and Harsh, were produced before Additional Sessions Judge Samar Vishal, who remanded them to judicial custody till March 11.

The married couple was arrested earlier in the day by Delhi Police for allegedly hurling racial slurs at three Arunachali women in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar area.

According to police, Ruby Jain allegedly made abusive and derogatory remarks against the women during a row over repair work at their rented accommodation on February 20.

The duo was taken into custody following an investigation into the FIR registered at Malviya Nagar Police Station.

Police have invoked the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in the FIR against the arrested woman.

They said the case was initially registered under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, invoking charges of criminal intimidation, insult to the modesty of women, and promoting enmity between groups.

Appearing for the accused, advocate Gaurav argued that the provisions of the SC/ST Act were not applicable as the alleged altercation took place in a residential building and it did not fall within the ambit of "public view" under Section 3 of the Act.

He said the remarks were uttered in the "heat of the moment" and that the couple had expressed regret and apologised.

Responding to the incident, Union minister Kiren Rijiju and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu have said that atrocities on people from the Northeast will not be tolerated and strong action will be taken against those committing any such crime.

