Woman, 70, Stabbed To Death In Delhi, Had Financial Dispute With Husband: Cops

Police suspect she was killed due to "personal enmity" (Representational)

A 70-year-old woman was stabbed to death by two unidentified men near her house in the Ranhola area here, police said on Saturday.

Veerwati was staying with her son, daughter-in-law, and daughter in the west Delhi locality after separating from her husband, they said.

According to the initial investigation, she had a financial dispute with her husband, who is an ex-army man, and it is suspected that she was killed due to "personal enmity", an officer said.

Veerwati was stabbed and her throat was slit a few metres away from her house, police said.

She was spotted lying in a pool of blood by her daughter-in-law and was taken to a hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)