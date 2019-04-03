Woman, 25, Commits Suicide, Parents Allege In-Laws Killed Daughter: Cops

The body was preserved in AIIMS mortuary, says police (Representational)

A 25-year-old married woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar, the police said on Tuesday. The woman was identified as Babita Pathak, they said.

Her parents have alleged that she was killed by her in-laws for dowry.

On reaching the spot, police found the body of a woman lying on a bed with injury marks, which seemed to be ligature marks on her left side of neck. A ''dupatta'' was also found in the room allegedly used by Pathak, senior police official Vijay Kumar said.

The father of the woman and other family members were also present at the spot. They told police that Pathak's mother-in-law informed them that she committed suicide around 7.00 pm on Sunday, he said.

Scene of crime was inspected by the crime team and the body was preserved in AIIMS mortuary, he added.

Pathak got married to Arvind a year ago.

The Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) concerned has been informed regarding the enquiry, Mr Kumar said.

A case under appropriate section of law is being registered, the police said.

