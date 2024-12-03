With Eye On Delhi Polls, Kejriwal Mobilises AAP Volunteers To Promote 'Six Freebies'

Arvind Kejriwal motivated volunteers to safeguard progress and ensure informed voting.

With an eye on the assembly elections, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal has intensified his efforts to mobilise grassroots volunteers, urging them to inform the public about the Delhi government's free schemes.

On Tuesday, Kejriwal held a meeting with more than 500 members of AAP's women's wing via videoconferencing and urged them to make the people of Delhi aware of the government's welfare initiatives, referred to as the "six free revdis (six freebies)", AAP said in a statement.

Kejriwal emphasised the importance of door-to-door outreach and small community gatherings to inform citizens about the free services -- electricity and water supply, education, health care, bus travel for women, and pilgrimages for senior citizens.

Volunteers shared insights from the ground, reporting widespread public satisfaction with AAP's governance and a strong desire to see Kejriwal return as chief minister.

Sarika Chaudhary, chairperson of the women's wing, praised the volunteers for their efforts to engage communities in the national capital.

"We are all fully committed to supporting him (Kejriwal). We are talking to each individual and discussing the public welfare work being done by the AAP government," she said.

Many participants highlighted the improvements in schools, hospitals and basic services under Kejriwal's leadership, warning that these could be reversed if another party came to power, the statement said.

Encouraging the volunteers, Kejriwal said, "Your hard work is what brought us this far. By conducting more meetings and explaining the benefits of these initiatives, we can ensure people make informed choices. Together, we can safeguard Delhi's progress." AAP is eyeing a third term in the assembly, elections for which are due in February.