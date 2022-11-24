Will Scrap Factory Licences If Voted To Power In Delhi Civic Polls: BJP

He said multi-level parking will also be developed in all the major markets.

The BJP will scrap factory licences and adopt a simple online process to issue trade and health licenses if voted to power in the civic body elections, Delhi unit president Adesh Gupta said here today.

The BJP has been in power in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) - trifurcated in 2012 into north, south and east corporations and then unified this year - for three straight terms.

Multi-level parking will also be developed in all the major markets to ease the parking-related problems faced by the traders, he said.

Mr Gupta said if the BJP wins a majority of the 250 wards in the December 4 polls, the party will also de-seal the thousands of properties sealed on account of violation of MPD2021 (Master Plan for Delhi-2021).

"Earlier also we took various steps to ensure transparency and simplify licensing procedures in the MCD, thus doing away with Inspector Raj. This process will be sped up further and the trade and health licenses will be issued through a simple online process," Gupta said in a press conference.

To help traders, factory licenses will be scrapped and steps will be taken to ensure they do not face problems in parking the goods vehicles, he said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is committed to providing all the facilities to the traders so that they do not have to keep on taking rounds of the MCD offices for paperwork, he added.

Delhi BJP president said under 'Samriddhi Yojana, house tax has been waived off and traders in unauthorised colonies have been given the option to deposit the tax for one year and avail the tax dues of the past 17 years.

He said after coming into power, the BJP will also ensure that the factories in the 30 industrial areas do not have to depend on licenses to boost manufacturing in the city.

A proposal to this effect was sent to the Delhi government but it was not permitted, he said, adding that the party will take Centre's help in this matter.

The counting of votes will take place on December 7.

