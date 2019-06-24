Will Provide Clean Drinking Water To Every House By 2024: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kerjiwal inaugurates water treatment plant at Chandrawal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today promised to supply clean drinking water to every household and improving Delhi law management system during an inauguration ceremony of the water treatment plant at Chandrawal.

"We have inaugurated another water treatment plant today, households in Rajendra Nagar, Civil Lines, Patel Nagar and Chandni Chowk would now get 24 hours clean drinking water supply," Mr Kejriwal said.

"State government's aim is to provide clean drinking water to every household. We will try to provide clean drinking water to every household by 2024. Due to corruption, the Delhi Jal Board has been mismanaged for years, but since four and a half year we have improved its condition. Earlier 58% of households used to get clean drinking water, now almost 88% of households have a clean drinking water supply. We will gradually make this 100%," he added.

Delhi government has installed CCTV cameras across the city to curb the crime rate, by the help of these CCTVs now crime can be tackled immediately and actions can be taken instantly, as told by the Chief Minister.

"We have to improve Delhi's law management system together, the state government is trying to do so, we will always support the Central Government to work in this direction together," Mr Kejriwal added.

Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday expressed concern over growing crimes, stating that the city is witnessing a "dangerous spurt" in serious crimes.

Slamming the Delhi Police for the alleged increase in crime rate, Mr Kejriwal asked, "Whose door should be knocked for the safety and security of Delhiites?"

"Delhi is witnessing a dangerous spurt in serious crimes. An elderly couple and their domestic help murdered in Vasant Vihar. Nine murders reported in the last 24 hours across the city. Whose door should be knocked for the safety and security of Delhiites?" the Chief Minister wrote on his official Twitter handle.

The tweet, which seems to be a sharp attack on the Central government over the present law and order situation in Delhi, comes after bodies of an elderly couple and their caretaker was found with their throats slit at a house in southwest Delhi's Vasant Vihar on Sunday morning.