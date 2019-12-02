What Have Amit Shah, Police Done To Protect Women In Delhi, Questions AAP

Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Atishi says law-and-order situation in Delhi has deteriorated.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has sought accountability from Home Minister Amit Shah today over alleged deterioration of the law-and-order situation in Delhi and asked what has he done to provide security to women in the national capital.

At a press conference, AAP spokesperson Atishi alleged that law-and-order situation in Delhi deteriorated and cases of rape in the national capital have increased since Shah took charge of the Home Ministry.

"What has Amit Shah and Delhi police done to protect women of the city. There are thousands of police vacancies. What has he done to fill these vacancies?" Ms Atishi said.

"There is shortage of PCR vans. What has he done to increase the number of PCR vans? A single women police station has not been opened in Delhi in the last few months. Why?" Ms Atishi questioned.