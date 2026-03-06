Warm Spell Grips Delhi As City Sizzles At 34.3 Degrees Celsius

In one of the warmest beginnings to March in recent years, Delhi recorded its highest average minimum temperature since 2023 -- 16 degrees celsius -- within just five days of the month, as unusually warm nights and high daytime temperatures pushed mercury well above seasonal normal.

The last time the average minimum temperature for this period was higher was in 2023, when it stood at 16.2 degrees Celsius.

Thursday also marked the hottest day of the season so far, with the maximum temperature rising to 34.3 degrees Celsius, a sharp 6.9 notches above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum temperature was recorded at 18.2 degrees Celsius, 4.8 notches above the season's average.

Explaining the conditions, Mahesh Palawat of Skymet said there is no significant weather activity expected over Delhi and neighbouring states like Punjab for at least the next 10 days.

"There are indications of clear skies and bright sunshine in the coming days, which may lead to a gradual rise in both morning and evening temperatures. Wind speeds are also likely to increase in the coming days," Palawat said.

According to the IMD, Safdarjung, the city's base station, recorded a maximum of 34.3 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature settled at 18.2 degrees Celsius.

At Palam, the maximum temperature was recorded at 32.5 degrees Celsius, 5.5 notches above normal, while the minimum stood at 16.1 degrees Celsius, 3.5 notches above normal.

Lodhi Road recorded a maximum temperature of 34.4 degrees Celsius, 7.4 notches above normal, while the minimum temperature was 17.0 degrees Celsius, 5.0 notches above normal.

At Ridge, the maximum temperature logged 34.7 degrees Celsius, 6.7 notches above normal, while the minimum temperature settled at 18.2 degrees Celsius, 4.1 notches above normal.

Ayanagar recorded a maximum of 34.4 degrees Celsius, 7.3 notches above normal, while the minimum temperature was 18.1 degrees Celsius, 5.1 notches above normal.

The IMD said the day saw mainly clear skies with sustained surface wind speeds of 15-25 kmph, with occasional gusts up to 35 kmph. Relative humidity was recorded at 43 per cent at 5.30 pm.

The weather office has predicted mainly clear skies on Friday and Saturday.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the 'moderate' category at 145 at 6 pm, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The air quality is expected to remain in the 'moderate' category on Friday and may deteriorate to the 'poor' category on March 7, according to the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

