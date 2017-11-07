Want Death Penalty For Rapists, Can Fund New Courts: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today said he supports death penalty for rapists, and the Delhi government was ready to fund new courts for this.Mr Kejriwal was responding to a tweet by Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal about the rape of a seven-year-old girl in outer Delhi's Kanjhawla."There should be capital punishment for rapist within six months following which rape (cases) would be curbed. For this, Delhi government is ready to provide funds to set up new courts," Mr Kejriwal tweeted.The DCW chief had said that to ensure rapists of minor girls get death penalty within six months, she was ready to work in her office and on the field non-stop.Two juveniles had been apprehended for allegedly raping the minor on Saturday last, the police said yesterday.