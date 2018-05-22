Two Drunk Men Drown In Delhi Swimming Pool, Die

No license was taken by the owner of the premises in north Delhi for its operation from the state government and no safety measures like life jackets, pool fencing, drain cover, pool alarm were found, said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, North, Harendra Kumar Singh.
Vikram Ujjainwal, who had taken the pool premises on lease, and Ramesh, the caretaker have been apprehended in the case, he added.
The deceased, identified as Amit Singh, 24, and Neeraj Singh, 23 -- had consumed alcohol before they went for swimming in the pool near Joseph Merry School, Nathupura, Burari at around 8 pm on Sunday.
They were taken to the Kapil Multi Speciality Hospital where doctors declared them dead, the official said.