Delhi Man Allegedly Kills Sex Worker, Chops Body Into 5 Pieces, Arrested

A 32-year-old man was arrested on Friday by the Delhi Police Special Cell for allegedly murdering a sex worker after she rejected his marriage proposal.

According to the police, the accused, Mohammad Ayub, a married man and father of three, killed Lata alias Salma after she refused his proposal to quit her work and marry him.

Married since 2008, Mohammad Ayub was involved in an extra-marital affair with the victim after meeting her in a brothel and kept pursuing her to marry him, the police said.

After constant rejection from the victim, on August 20, Ayub took the victim near Bawana canal for an evening stroll and murdered her after slitting her throat with a butcher's knife, police added.

The police said that the victim's body was chopped into five pieces to ensure the body was not identified.

A case was registered by the police under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at Kailashnath Katju marg police station after recovering the body from the canal.

The special cell of Delhi Police swung to action after receiving secret input about the movements of the accused and arrested him from Turkman gate area on Friday.

Police have also recovered a borrowed vehicle used by Ayub on which he took the victim to the place of crime.

