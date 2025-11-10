"Thorough Probe": Home Minister Amit Shah Heads To Delhi Red Fort Blast Site

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today said the blast in front of Delhi's Red Fort that killed several people happened in a Hyundai i20 car that came near a traffic signal. He said the explosion damaged nearby vehicles and many of them caught fire.

"This evening, around 7 pm, a blast occurred in a Hyundai i20 car at the Subhash Marg traffic signal near the Red Fort in Delhi. The blast injured some pedestrians and damaged some vehicles. Preliminary reports indicate that some people have lost their lives," Shah said in a video statement.

"Within 10 minutes of getting a report of the blast, teams of the Delhi Police and the Crime Branch reached the spot," he said.

"Teams of the NIA and FSL have already started their investigation. We will analyse all CCTV cameras installed in and around the area. I have spoken with the Delhi Police chief and the Special Branch in-charge, both of whom are at the site of the explosion," the Home Minister said, referring to the National Investigation Agency and the forensics team.

He said the government will go to the root of this attack with a thorough and deep investigation.

"We will share the outcome with the public. I will also be going to the spot and the hospital," Shah added.

The high-intensity explosion in one of the most crowded places in the national capital killed eight people and injured 24. The injured were taken to the nearby LNJP Hospital.

"Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in the blast in Delhi earlier this evening. May the injured recover at the earliest. Those affected are being assisted by authorities. Reviewed the situation with Home Minister Amit Shah Ji and other officials," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post on X.

An eyewitness told NDTV he saw body parts fly and land on the road, right in front of him. The man, visibly shaking as he spoke, recalled the blast was so loud that his ears hurt for some time.

"One person's body was torn into pieces. I saw a hand on the road," he told NDTV in front of the Red Fort. "I can't describe it in words; it was a very strong explosion."

Another eyewitness said nearby buildings, window frames and doors shook due the blast's shockwave.

Many cars caught fire due to the blast at the area popular with tourists, 1.1 km from Jama Masjid and a few hundred metres away from Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib.

Visuals from the area indicate the damage was extensive and not superficial. Neighbourhoods in Purani Dilli (Old Delhi) near the Red Fort are one of the most crowded in the national capital.

"I saw a huge fireball from my terrace, and came running down to see what happened. The explosion was very loud. My house is near the gurdwara," a resident told NDTV.

Nearly a dozen ambulances rushed to the area to evacuate injured people.

"It happened all of a sudden. I felt the explosion happened in more than just one car," another eyewitness told NDTV.