"Vote For BJP, Will Remove Infiltrators": Amit Shah In Assam

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today reached out to voters in Assam and asked them to give another five years to the BJP in the state. This is needed in order to push back illegal infiltrators from Assam and the rest of the country, he said.

Shah made the comments while inaugurating the Rs 200 crore Batadrava cultural project in Nagaon, redeveloping the birthplace of 15th-century Vaishnav saint-reformer Srimanta Sankardeva into a global spiritual hub.

"Srimanta Sankardev birthplace was once encroached upon by illegal infiltrators, but today we have freed the land and developed it into a project that will be world famous .This new project will link to a culture heritage which is 500 years old," Shah said at an event in Batadrava.

"Sankardeva founded Neo-Vaishnavism in Assam and he taught the people about Bagavat and how to lead a life with the philosophy. His contribution to Assamese society is immense," Shah said.

"You tell me, was it justified that the birthplace of Srimanta Sankardev was encroached upon by illegal immigrants from Bangladesh? We have freed not only this land but over one lakh bighas of land across Assam. The Congress used to settle them for votes," Shah said.

"Vote for BJP another five years, we will drive out illegal infiltrators not only from Assam but from the entire country. We will free every piece of land encroached by infiltrators," the Home Minister said.

With just three months left for the Assam assembly election, the arrival of top BJP leaders in the state has a significant meaning. Assam is one of the most significant states for BJP, where the NDA formed their government in 2016. Since then, Assam has been in focus and top BJP leaders have started coming to the state to motivate party workers.

The Batadrava cultural project site had long been affected by encroachments by Bangladesh-origin Muslims, and in December 2022 the Assam government launched a major eviction drive to clear nearly 1,000 bighas of land.

"Why were Bangladeshi infiltrators living in Batadrava? Today I congratulate Himanta Biswa Sarma for removing all the illegals to construct the Naamghar. More than 1 lakh bighas have been cleared in Assam. The Congress brought IMDT Act to bring in more Bangladeshis…" Shah said.

He alleged the Congress bringing infiltrators has damaged Assam's values, literature, identity, and culture.

"I say this clearly, let the BJP run the Assam government for another five years, we will make sure the entire state is free from infiltrators. Infiltration is a major threat to national security and to Assam's culture. Only those who truly understand this threat can act against it, and that party is the BJP alone," the home minister said.