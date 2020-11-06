Thick Brown Haze In Delhi, Sun Dims In Gurgaon As Pollution Spikes

In neighbouring Gurugram in Haryana, air quality was recorded in "very poor" category.

Delhi and neighbouring areas today continued to remain under a thick blanket of haze as air quality in the region continued to deteriorate further, largely due to farm fires in neighbouring Haryana and Punjab. The Delhi government has already banned use of firecrackers in view of the persistently high pollution and smog levels that experts believe put more people at risk from the coronavirus.

The overall air quality recorded at 486 in Delhi, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

Several areas in the national capital have recorded levels of PM 2.5 particulate -- the most dangerous for human health - above the 400-mark. The worst air quality (507) was recorded in Bawana in outer Delhi, while Wazirpur, at 272, was one of the least polluted, as per readings taken at 8 am.

On Thursday, the city's air quality had dropped to the worst levels since November last year, with farm fires accounting for 42 percent of its pollution, the maximum this season so far.

Experts said unfavourable meteorological conditions - calm winds and low temperatures - and smoke from farm fires in neighbouring states pushed the air quality index to the "severe" zone on Thursday, the first time since January.

At 610, the air quality in Noida in Uttar Pradesh was the worst among the neighbouring cities that border the national capital.

In neighbouring Gurugram in Haryana, air quality was recorded in "very poor" category, in the morning, according to CPCB. The Gurgaon district administration has now designated eight spots for bursting of firecrackers on November 14, the day of Diwali.

"People have started bursting firecrackers before the festival of Diwali, we are having breathing problem because of it," said a local in Gurugram.

"Pollution is increasing day by day, yesterday the situation was really serious, and people are burning garbage and bursting firecrackers," said another local in Gurugram.

An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe. According to experts, the severe category affects the health of people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases.

