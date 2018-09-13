Terror Suspects Arrested Near Delhi's Red Fort Sent To Judicial Custody

Pervez and Jamshed were arrested from near Red Fort in Delhi last week

Two suspected terrorists linked to a Jammu and Kashmir-based affiliate of ISIS who were arrested from a bus stop near the Red Fort last week have been sent to a two-week judicial custody by a New Delhi court.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Sherawat sent Pervez Rashid Lone (24) and Jamshed Zahoor Paul (19) to judicial custody after they were produced before him on the expiry of their five-day police custody.

The two were arrested from the Jama Masjid bus stop, near the Red Fort, as they were about to board a bus to return to Jammu and Kashmir, the police had said.

The accused were using Delhi as a transit point, they had said.

Lone was the elder brother of Firdous Rashid Lone, who, along with one Sameer Ahmed Lone, was killed by the security forces in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir on January 24, the police had said.

Lone was pursuing M.Tech from Gajrola in Uttar Pradesh after completing B.Tech from Amroha and had joined the IS-JK after his brother was killed by the security forces, the police had added.

Paul is a final-year electrical engineering diploma student in Jammu and Kashmir.

Two 7.65 mm pistols and four mobile phones were seized from the duo, the police had said, adding that they had no plans to carry out terror activities in the national capital.

Both are residents of the same village in Kashmir's Shopian district.

They are members of Islamic State in Jammu and Kashmir, or ISJK, and influenced by the ideology of ISIS, the police had said after their arrest.

For more Delhi news, click here