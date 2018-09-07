2 Suspected ISIS Terrorists Arrested Near Delhi's Red Fort, Says Police

Two suspected terrorists were arrested from near the Red Fort. (Representational)

Two suspected terrorists linked to a Jammu and Kashmir-based affiliate of ISIS have been arrested by the Delhi Police's Special Cell, a senior police official said on Friday.

The two men, from Kashmir, were arrested on Thursday night from a bus stop near the Red Fort, he added.

The police say they have found advanced weapons, including imported pistols, in the possession of men, identified as Pervez and Jamshed. Both are residents of the same village in Kashmir's Shopian district.

Both the men are engineering students and were well versed with the areas of Delhi, the police said.

"Delhi was being used as a transit point, they had no plans for Delhi," the police said at a news conference.