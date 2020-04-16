Temperature Soars To Over 40 Degrees Celsius In Parts Of Delhi

Maximum temperature is expected to be at 38 degrees Celsius in Delhi on Friday (Representational)

The mercury in the national capital touched the 40 degrees Celsius-mark on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department said.

The city recorded a maximum of 39.6 degrees Celsius, which was three notches above normal, and a minimum of 21.9 degrees Celsius.

Weather stations at Palam and Ayanagar recorded a maximum of 40.4 degrees Celsius and 40.3 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Humidity levels oscillated between 21 and 58 per cent.

The IMD said the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 40 degrees Celsius till April 20.

The weatherman predicted a partly cloudy sky, light rain or thundershower, with wind speed up to 40 kilometers per hour, on Friday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle at 38 and 23 degrees Celsius.