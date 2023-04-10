Temperature May Touch 40 Degrees In Delhi In Coming Week

"Dry weather is predicted in Delhi for at least a week," said IMD official (Representational)

Delhi is bracing itself for a prolonged dry spell that is expected to drive temperatures up to 40 degrees Celsius at isolated places in the city over the coming week.

The city logged a maximum temperature of 34.9 degrees Celsius on Monday, the highest this year so far.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted above-normal maximum temperatures and more-than-usual heat wave days in northwest India from April to June.

"Dry weather is predicted in Delhi for at least a week. Maximum temperatures are likely to touch the 38-degrees Celsius mark by April 15-16 in the absence of any Western Disturbance," Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre said.

The meteorologist said the mercury may hit the 40-degree Celsius mark at isolated places in the capital by April 17, but a "heat wave is unlikely".

A heatwave is declared if the maximum temperature of a station reaches at least 40 degree Celsius in the plains, at least 37 degrees Celsius in coastal areas and at least 30 degrees Celsius in hilly regions, and the departure from normal is at least 4.5 degrees Celsius.

Mahesh Palawat, vice president (meteorology and climate change), Skymet Weather, said the city is unlikely to see any pre-monsoon activity in the next 10 days which will drive maximum temperatures up.

"Heat wave conditions are likely by April end," he added.

In 2022, Delhi recorded its second hottest April since 1951 with a monthly average maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius.

The city saw nine heatwave days in April last year, including four in the first 10 days, which was the maximum in the month since 2010.

It had recorded a high of 43.5 degrees Celsius on April 28 and April 29. This was the highest maximum temperature on an April day in Delhi in 12 years.

Delhi logged six heatwave spells in the summer season last year, the deadliest being in mid-May when the maximum temperature soared to 49 degrees Celsius at some places.

India logged its hottest February in 2023 since record-keeping began in 1901, according to the IMD.

However, above normal rainfall (37.6mm against a normal of 29.9 mm) due to seven western disturbances, including five strong ones, kept temperatures in check in March. March 2022 was the warmest ever and the third driest in 121 years. The year also saw the country's third warmest April since 1901.

