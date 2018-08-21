Chinese Man Apprehended At Delhi Airport For Entering With Fake Ticket

T Zhiwen was stopped and questioned as exiting terminal area is not permitted for passengers (File Photo)

A Chinese man was apprehended at the airport in New Delhi for allegedly using a fake ticket to enter the terminal area, a senior official said on Monday.

T Zhiwen was intercepted by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel as he was about to leave the Terminal-3 building of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) on Sunday, the official said.

He was stopped and questioned as exiting the terminal area is not usually permitted for passengers, he said.

The man, holding a Chinese passport, told the security personnel that he used a cancelled ticket to enter the terminal area to see off his relatives, who were travelling to Shanghai, the official said.

The man was subsequently handed over to the police as his ticket was a fake travel document and he was charged with alleged trespass, he said.