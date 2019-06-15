Sweltering Heat Persists In Delhi, Rain Forecast On Sunday

Delhi weather: The maximum temperature for Saturday has been predicted to be 43 degrees

Despite sweltering heat persisting today, Delhiites can expect some relief on Sunday as the weatherman has forecast dust storm and light rain.

On Saturday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 27.8 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year. Humidity was recorded at 36 per cent.

The weatherman has forecast partly cloudy skies and dust-laden winds in the later half of the day.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 43 degrees Celsius.

The weatherman has forecast the possibility of a dust storm and light rain on Sunday.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides official figure for the city, recorded a high of 43.7 degrees Celsius and a low of 29.6 degrees Celsius on Friday.