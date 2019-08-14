Students Of Delhi Government Schools Will Not Have To Pay CBSE Exam Fee

CBSE had doubled exam fee for general category students of Classes 10 and 12. (File)

Students of Delhi government and aided schools will not have to pay any fee for class 10 and 12 CBSE examination, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced today.

Mr Sisodia added that the government will try to get CBSE to roll back the fee hike.

On Monday, CBSE had announced that the burden of the fee hike will not be passed on to SC/ST students in city government and aided schools as Delhi government will pay the board.

"Students in Delhi government and aided schools will not have to pay any fees for CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams. The government will bear entire cost for all categories of students," Mr Sisodia told news agency PTI.

"Delhi government is in process of discussing with CBSE to roll back the fee hike. Irrespective of what happens, no child will have to bear the burden of registration fees as the govt will bear that," he added.

Last week, CBSE had notified an increase in the examination fees for Classes 10 and 12 and registration fees for Classes 9 and 11.

The fees for general category students for Classes 10 and 12 were doubled from Rs 750 to Rs 1,500 for five subjects.

The Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) students, who were paying Rs 375 earlier, will now pay Rs 1,200 for five subjects. Under a special arrangement in the national capital, these students were only paying Rs 50, while the Delhi government was paying the rest of the amount as subsidy.

According to the revised norms, the SC/ST students were required to pay the entire amount to CBSE.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.