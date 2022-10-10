Stabbed Delhi Man Dies, One Arrested: Police

Faraz succumbed to his injuries during treatment, said the police. (Representational)

A Delhi man was arrested in connection with fatally stabbing another person in Budh Bazar, said the police on Sunday. The man who was stabbed was identified as Faraz. Faraz hailed from Sangam Vihar, Delhi.

According to the police, the incident took place at around 3.30 pm yesterday when he along with his friend Rohit (who was riding) were riding a motorcycle. Upon reaching Budh Bazar, four to five boys came from the opposite direction, two of whom were identified by the police as Ajay and Ankit (shooter).

"Rohit was driving the motorcycle. When he stopped the motorcycle, the shooter asked Faraz "Us din toone motorcycle kyon nahi roki thi?" (You had not stopped the motorcycle on that day). At this Faraz got down from the motorcycle and started talking with them," said the police.

One of the boys assaulted Faraz with a dagger on his back, following which the victim tried to escape, however, was caught by Ajay and the shooter who again assaulted him. Following the incident, the boys fled and Faraz was admitted to AIIMS Delhi.

He succumbed to his injuries during treatment. A case was registered based on the statement of Rohit under 302/34 IPC at PS Neb Sarai.

The police has set up teams to nab the culprits.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

