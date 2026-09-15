SpiceJet's Delhi-Dubai Flights Delayed By Over 24 Hours, Fliers Protest

Two SpiceJet flights from Delhi to Dubai were hit by prolonged delays, with one remaining grounded for over 24 hours, triggering protests by stranded passengers inside Delhi airport on Tuesday.

One of the affected flights, SG 5111, was originally scheduled to depart at 7:45 am on Monday. After being delayed multiple times, first to Monday evening and then to 9:00 am on Tuesday, it had still not taken off at the time of reporting. Flight tracking website Flightradar24 showed the flight status as "cancelled."

Another flight, SG 5105, scheduled to depart Delhi for Dubai at 6:45 pm on Monday, was delayed to 12:00 pm on Tuesday. Passengers said they had not received any fresh update from the airline.

Frustrated over the prolonged delays and uncertainty, passengers gathered inside the airport and staged a protest, demanding answers from the airline.

Videos from the airport showed several passengers sitting on the floor inside the terminal as they waited for updates on their flights.

Sources said Delhi Airport authorities were assisting the stranded passengers and arranging food and refreshments while they awaited further information.

Following the disruption, SpiceJet said the delays were caused by operational issues after one of its aircraft was grounded. In a statement, the airline said, "SpiceJet flights SG 5111 and SG 5105, operating from Delhi to Dubai, have been delayed due to operational reasons following the grounding of an aircraft."

The airline further said it was making every effort to minimise inconvenience and apologised for the disruption.

"Alternate flights are being arranged to accommodate the affected passengers, and the airline is making every effort to minimise the inconvenience caused. SpiceJet deeply regrets the inconvenience caused to the passengers," the statement added.

Further details are awaited.