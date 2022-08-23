Sharpshooter, His Sister Arrested For Killing Man In Delhi: Cops

The accused was released from jail three to four months ago. (Representational)

A sharpshooter of the Nasir gang along with his sister and associate were arrested for allegedly killing a person in order to usurp his flat in southeast Delhi's Jamia Nagar area, police said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Mohammad Azim alias Sultan Azim (40), resident of Welcome, his sister Nahid Abbasi (38) and Arman (19), both residents of Jamia Nagar, police said.

Azim was also involved in the murder of a Delhi Police head constable in Karkardooma Court in 2015 when he tried to kill gangster Chhenu Pehalwan inside the courtroom, they said. On August 14, Wasif (30) was killed by three unknown assailants around 5.45 PM near Musa Masjid, Jamia Nagar by firing at him, a senior police officer said.

During the investigation, police got information that Sultan Azim, who was released from jail three to four months ago, has executed the murder, the officer said.

On Saturday, a trap was laid near the Sarai Kale Khan bus stand and Azim was arrested after a brief fight. One country-made pistol was recovered from his possession. On his instance, Arman was arrested on Sunday from Jamia Nagar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rajesh Deo said.

Azim had also involved Shahdab, Aamir and Arman in the conspiracy, police said.

His sister Nahid Abbasi resides in Joga Bai Extension in a flat on the third floor of a building which was owned by the victim, Wasif. The victim had authorised the woman to look after the whole building and collects rent on his behalf, they said.

Azim and Abbasi hatched a conspiracy to take possession of the second-floor flat by threatening Wasif. He called Wasif and threatened him to transfer the ownership of the second-floor flat in the name of Abbasi, but Wasif refused to do so, following which Azim and Abbasi planned to kill him, police said.

As per the plan, Azim got fake general power of attorney prepared in favour of his sister Abbasi and she already has the keys of flat, they said.

On August 14 around 2 pm, Azim and Shahdab reached near the house of Wasif. Around 4.30 pm, Arman came on a scooty. When Wasif left from his home on motorcycle, the accused followed him on the scooty. When Wasif reached around 200 to 300 metres away from his house, they all fired at him and escaped from the spot, police said.

