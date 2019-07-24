Sent 12 Suggestions To Centre On Unauthorised Colonies: Arvind Kejriwal

In the first phase, 1,797 unauthorised colonies will be regularised, the chief minister said.

The Delhi government has sent 12 suggestions to regularise unauthorised colonies to the Centre, including the new cut-off date of March, 2019 for ownership rights instead of January 1, 2015 and allowing mixed land use, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today.

Mr Kejriwal said the central government should allow registry of properties in these colonies at the earliest, relying on the satellite images to fix boundaries in unauthorised colonies.

Addressing a press conference, the chief minister said that in the first phase, 1,797 unauthorised colonies will be regularised and in second phase, rest of colonies will be regularised. "We have accepted all conditions of the Centre to regularise unauthorised colonies. We have also sent our 12 suggestions to the Centre," he said.

On Tuesday, the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said that it would issue an order to regularise unauthorised colonies in Delhi within a month. Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri termed as "incorrect" Kejriwal's claim that the Centre has approved the Delhi government proposal on the issue sent in November, 2015.

