Scolded For Coming Late To School, Student Hits Guard With Rod In Delhi

After he was scolded for coming late to the school, a Class X student on Wednesday allegedly attacked a 32-year-old guard of his school in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar with an iron rod, police said.

According to the police, they got information around 8.15 am that a guard was attacked by someone and he was taken to a hospital.

Police found that two days ago, school guard Vijay Kumar, a resident of Prem Nagar in Kirari, had an argument with a 16-year-old student for coming late to the school, Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Ghanshyam Bansal said.

On Wednesday, the student used a small rod-type substance to hit the guard, who sustained a minor injury and was discharged from the hospital after the treatment, the DCP said.

The student is being counselled and action will be taken as per law after considering the nature of the injury, Mr Bansal added.

