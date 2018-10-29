School Teacher In Delhi Shot Dead, Say Police

The woman has been identified as Sunita, a resident of Bawana village and a teacher at the Government Senior Secondary School in Ferozepur town, Haryana

The teacher was going to school on her scooter in the morning when she was shot dead, police said

New Delhi: 

A 38-year-old school teacher was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Delhi on Monday, police said.

The woman has been identified as Sunita, a resident of Bawana village and a teacher at the Government Senior Secondary School in Ferozepur town, Haryana. Sunita was going to school on her scooter in the morning, said Rajneesh Gupta, deputy commissioner of police (Rohini).

"The police received a call at around 8.05 am regarding the shooting incident in Rohini's Bawana area. After reaching the spot, it was found that a school teacher sustained three bullet injuries -- two in the chest and one in the stomach -- and was lying in a pool of blood," Mr Gupta said.

Sunita, who is survived by a 16-year-old daughter and an eight-year-old son, was taken to a hospital where she was declared brought dead. The body was handed over to her family members after a post-mortem examination, the DCP added.

