Rs 1 Crore Approved For Family Of Intel Staffer Killed In Delhi Clashes

The Delhi Cabinet on Monday approved an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore to the family of Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma who was killed during the northeast Delhi clashes earlier this year.

Ankit Sharma's body, bearing multiple stab injuries, was fished out from a drain in Chand bagh area. A local municipal councillor has been arrested in connection with the killing.

The cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal approved the ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore to the family of late Ankit Sharma, IB staffer, who lost his life on February 26 in northeast Delhi violence, the government said in a statement.

The ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore was announced by Arvind Kejriwal in March. The chief minister had also promised a job to a member of Ankit Sharma's family.