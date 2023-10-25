Teen Stabbed To Death In Delhi After Fight Over Two Groups: Police

The boy succumbed to his injuries during the treatment, police said (Representational)

A minor boy was stabbed in Delhi's Timarpur area and the injured boy, during the treatment, succumbed to his injuries, said police.

"We received information about the stabbing incident yesterday at around 8:30 pm. The injured person was taken to the hospital before we reached the spot and he succumbed to his injuries during the treatment," said DCP North, Manoj Kumar Meena.

The DCP further told news agency ANI that the dead boy's age was around 16-17 years.

DCP Meena also informed that a murder case has been registered in the matter and during the investigation, it was found that both the group of boys (who were involved in the stabbing incident) were local residents and they have had disputes among them previously as well.

As per the information, the group consisted of 5-6 boys who are local residents we have identified all the boys involved and they are all juveniles, said the DCP.

On the night of the stabbing incident as well, they had a clash between them, he added.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, said DCP Meena.

