'God Help Us': Robert Vadra On BSP Leader's Son Waving Gun At Delhi Hotel

Ashish Pandey, son of former BSP lawmaker, was seen threatening a woman at a hotel.

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra on Tuesday expressed serious concern over the law and order situation in the Delhi after a purported video a BSP leader's son brandishing a weapon at a five-star hotel went viral on social media.

"I really fear for the safety of our children and the people of our city, the capital of our country," he said in a Facebook post.

"What is the Law and Order prevailing and who is accountable? Has the Chief Minister seen this and will they make an example of this insane behaviour with guns and profanity?" he said.

Mr Vadra also posted a few pictures of the incident showing a young man wearing pink trousers brandishing a gun at the hotel. "There were a bunch of children having dinner at the hotel and other friends, earlier... God help us," he said in the post.

A complaint about the incident was received by the police Monday from the assistant security manager of Hyatt Regency Hotel in RK Puram, following which a Look Out Circular (LOC) was issued, police said. An FIR was registered in the case, a senior police officer said.

