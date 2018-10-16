Former BSP Lawmaker's Son Waves Gun At 5-Star Delhi Hotel. Video Is Viral

A search operation is on to arrest Ashish Pandey, son of former BSP lawmaker.

A former MP's son waves a gun while threatening a woman at a five-star hotel in Delhi, in an abuse-filled video that has provoked outrage and disgust on social media. The young man is Ashish Pandey, the son of a former parliamentarian of Mayawati's BSP (Bahujan Samaj Party).

In the 10-second clip shot on a mobile phone, Ashish Pandey has a gun in his hands as he argues with a woman and threatens her, allegedly after she objected to him walking into the women's washroom. Pandey's woman friend and a security guard are seen trying to hold him back and calm him down. The video ends with Pandey being dragged away by the hotel staff as he continues to shout expletives and threats. The incident reportedly took place on Sunday October 14, after a party.

After watching the video, which is in wide circulation online, the Delhi police has registered the case under the Arms Act and says Pandey will be arrested. A realtor based in Lucknow, Pandey is known to visit the capital frequently with his friends and spend hours at hotels.