Reservation In Delhi Nursery Admission For Disadvantaged Group Categories to Begin From January 22

While those belonging to families with annual income less than Rs 1 lakh can seek admission under the economically weaker section (EWS) category, the disadvantaged group (DG) category applicants include -- SC, ST, OBC, non-creamy layer, physically challenged, orphan and transgender and all children living with or affected by HIV.
"Admissions of the EWS and DG category shall be made through computerised lottery system in the said schools against 25 per cent seats reserved," a notification by the Directorate of Education (DoE) said.
The application process for the two categories will begin on January 22 and will conclude on February 21. The first list will be displayed on March 7 and subsequent lists will come out during the month, it said.
Comments
The nursery admission process for approximately 1,600 private schools in the national capital began on December 27, with the government deciding not to impose any upper age limit this year.