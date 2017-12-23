Religious Harmony Soul Of Country: Arvind Kejriwal

Religious harmony is the "soul" of the country without which it will not survive, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today said at a Christmas function organised in the Delhi Legislative Assembly.The chief minister also praised Speaker Ram Niwas Goel for hosting the festival first-time at the Assembly premises."Festivals like Christmas are celebrated by all. This religious harmony is the soul of our country without which it will not survive," Kejriwal said.Terming India as a bouquet of members of all castes, religions and tribes, he said "some people were working against this diversity"."Some people want to spoil this bouquet which is not right," he said.Mr Kejriwal said that Christmas will be celebrated every year at the Assembly.Supreme Court judge Justice Kurian Joseph congratulated the Delhi government and Assembly for the event.The chief minister said that the "beauty of Indian secularism was that it welcomed all religions".Attending the event, Christian priests also lauded the Delhi Assembly for hosting the Christmas celebration.