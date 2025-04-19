Watch: Arvind Kejriwal, Wife Dance To <i>Pushpa</i> Song At Daughter's Engagement

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal recently drew the Internet's attention - not for politics, but for a display of celebration. During their daughter Harshita Kejriwal's engagement ceremony in Delhi, the former Delhi Chief Minister and his wife, Sunita Kejriwal, were spotted dancing to the hit song 'Angaro Ka Ambar Sa' from superstar Allu Arjun's blockbuster 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'.

The couple's light-hearted performance was captured in a video shared on X (formerly Twitter), showing them dancing to the song made famous by actors Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna.

Arvind Kejriwal showcasing his DANCE Moves on his daughter's Engagement Ceremony.



God bless his Daughter and Son In Law with happiness and prosperity.

The event reportedly took place at the upscale Shangri-La Eros hotel in Delhi.

Politicians Join The Celebration

Another video circulating widely on social media shows Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at the celebration. Mr Mann was seen doing the bhangra at the engagement ceremony. The video sparked much attention as it offered a rare glimpse into the personal lives of public figures.

दिल्ली के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री Arvind Kejriwal के बेटी के शादी में नाचते हुवे नजर आए पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री भगवंत मन

The couple's life and work

According to a report in Mint, Harshita Kejriwal tied the knot with her college friend Sambhav Jain on April 18 at the Kapurthala House in Delhi, which serves as the official residence for the Punjab Chief Minister during his visits to the capital. The newlyweds are also business partners, having co-founded a healthcare startup named Basil Health.

Harshita, the eldest child of Arvind Kejriwal and Sunita Kejriwal, began her career with Boston Consulting Group (BCG) in Gurugram after graduating in 2018. Her younger brother, Pulkit, is currently pursuing studies at IIT Delhi.

Political Reactions To Lavish Venue

The engagement held at a five-star hotel has not gone unnoticed in the political circles. Taking a swipe, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, "It's good that the truth is coming out before the people of Delhi. It's a positive sign that Delhi is beginning to understand."