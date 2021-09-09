Rainfall Expected In Delhi In Next Three Days, Says Weather Office

Delhi has recorded 243.5 mm rainfall this month so far, surpassing the September average. (File)

Parts of Delhi recorded light rainfall on Thursday and more precipitation is likely in the next three days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The Safdarjung Observatory, considered the official marker for the city, recorded 5.2 mm rainfall between 8:30 am and 5:30pm. The Lodi Road weather station recorded 1.6 mm rainfall.

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 34 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature settled at 27.2 degrees Celsius.

Light to moderate rainfall is expected in Delhi-NCR over the next three days, when the monsoon trough will shift slightly towards north, an India Meteorological Department official said.

The capital has already recorded 243.5 mm rainfall this month so far, surpassing the September average of 129.8 mm precipitation by a big margin. Usually, it gauges only 58.3 mm rainfall on the first nine days of the month.

Delhi recorded 117.7 mm rainfall in 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on September 2, the highest on a day in the month in 19 years.

