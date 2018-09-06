Heavy Rain In Parts Of Delhi, Traffic Jams In Many Areas

Roads in Okhla, South Avenue were waterlogged. Traffic police advised people to not travel through Yusuf Sarai Market IIT to AIIMS carriage way, among other routes.

Delhi | Edited by | Updated: September 06, 2018 20:02 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Heavy Rain In Parts Of Delhi, Traffic Jams In Many Areas

Delhi may experience more rain and thundershowers before the weekend.

New Delhi: 

Bringing much needed respite from humidity, rain lashed parts of Delhi on Thursday. The weather office has predicted more light rain and thundershowers. The monsoon trough might shift slightly southwards before the weekend and the amount of rainfall in Delhi may reduce.

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 31.1 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average while the minimum temperature was recorded at 23.6 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal.

Roads in Okhla, South Avenue were waterlogged. Traffic police advised people to not travel through Yusuf Sarai Market IIT to AIIMS carriage way.  Some waterlogging has also been reported near the Defence Colony flyover and near Moolchand Hospital towards Lajpat Nagar Metro station.

 

Delhi and its adjoining areas have received above normal rain in August and widespread rainfall since the beginning of the month 
 

With inputs from PTI

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Delhi raindelhi weatherrain in Delhi

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Section 377 VerdictTamil NewsNews in BanglaSupreme CourtLive TVCricket ScheduleTrain StatusPNR StatusJio Phone 2Mi MobilesBharat BandhPetrol PricePrice ComparisonDominos OffersFlipkart offersZomato OffersAsia Cup 2018Mi New PhonesBezel Less PhonesMushroom TeaHot Deals

................................ Advertisement ................................