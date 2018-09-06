Heavy Rain In Parts Of Delhi, Traffic Jams In Many Areas

Delhi may experience more rain and thundershowers before the weekend.

Bringing much needed respite from humidity, rain lashed parts of Delhi on Thursday. The weather office has predicted more light rain and thundershowers. The monsoon trough might shift slightly southwards before the weekend and the amount of rainfall in Delhi may reduce.

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 31.1 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average while the minimum temperature was recorded at 23.6 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal.

Roads in Okhla, South Avenue were waterlogged. Traffic police advised people to not travel through Yusuf Sarai Market IIT to AIIMS carriage way. Some waterlogging has also been reported near the Defence Colony flyover and near Moolchand Hospital towards Lajpat Nagar Metro station.

Traffic Alert



Delhi and its adjoining areas have received above normal rain in August and widespread rainfall since the beginning of the month



With inputs from PTI