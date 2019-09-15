Rain In Delhi Improves Air Quality, More Showers Likely For Next Two Days

Delhi-NCR will receive moderate rainfall on Monday and Tuesday as well. (File)

Delhi and its adjoining areas Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida and Ghaziabad received light rainfall, accompanied by thunder and lightning in some places, in the morning today.

According to private weather forecasting agency Skymet, Delhi-NCR witnessed rain showers due to the low-pressure area persisting in the central parts of the country. At present, the weather system is over north Madhya Pradesh and its adjoining southwest Uttar Pradesh.

The maximum and the minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 35 degree Celsius and 27 degree Celsius with relative humidity oscillating between 85 per cent to 91 per cent.

According to the weather forecasting agency, Delhi-NCR will receive moderate rainfall on Monday and Tuesday as well.

After light showers, the quality of air in Delhi has improved to "satisfactory" levels with Air Quality Index docking at 56.

At Dhirpur, the AQI was 49 at 8:30 am, while at Mathura road it was 54.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 is marked as severe/hazardous.

The Air Quality Index near Pusa Road, Airport Terminal 3 and Delhi University stood at 44, 76 and 70, respectively, according to SAFAR.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.