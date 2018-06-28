Prime Minister Modi To Inaugurate Blocks At AIIMS, Safdarjung Hospital

PM Modi will also dedicate a 300-bed Power Grid Vishram Sadan in AIIMS. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a super specialty block and an emergency block at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi today.

He will also lay the foundation stone of the National Centre for Aging at AIIMS which will provide the elderly population with multi-specialty healthcare. The planned facility will have 200 general ward beds, an official statement said.

At the event to be held at AIIMS, 555-bed Super Specialty Block in Safdarjung and the 500-bed New Emergency Block at AIIMS will be inaugurated.

PM Modi will also dedicate a 300-bed Power Grid Vishram Sadan in AIIMS and a 'connection motorable tunnel' between AIIMS, Ansari Nagar and the Trauma Centre, the statement said.