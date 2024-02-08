Portion Of Gokalpuri Metro Station In Delhi Collapses, 3 Injured

The critically injured person was on his scooter when the incident occurred.

A portion of the Gokulpuri Metro Station on the Pink Line in northeast Delhi collapsed here on Thursday morning, injuring three people, one of whom is critical, police said.

The incident took place at 11 am when a boundary wall (Eastern side) of the elevated platform and part of a slab fell on the road below, according to a police officer. Some portion of the slab is still hanging.

Police said three to four two-wheelers parked on the ground got buried under the debris.

A person trapped under the debris is critical, while others sustained minor injuries, a police officer said.

The critically injured person was on his scooter when the incident occurred.

"We are looking into the matter, and all necessary steps are being taken," a senior official of DMRC said. More details are awaited.

Several video clips of the incident shot on mobile phones by passersby also emerged on the social media, showing policemen removing the rubble of the collapsed portion from road and part of a ledge hanging precariously.

A Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official said the collapse was reported at 11.10 am and four fire tenders were immediately pressed into service.

Police with the help of locals took out people trapped under the debris. Rescue efforts are still on.

The officer said all the injured have been admitted to GTB Hospital and efforts were being made to identify them.

A case under relevant sections of law will be registered in this matter, police said.



